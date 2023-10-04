Suspect identified after deadly stabbing in Brooklyn

Police are looking for a suspect in a vicious early morning murder in Brooklyn that claimed the life of 32-year-old Ryan Carson. CeFaan Kim has the latest.

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A suspect has been identified in the fatal stabbing of a Brooklyn activist early Monday morning.

Ryan Carson, 32, was stabbed to death while waiting for the bus with his girlfriend, in what appeared to be a random, unprovoked attack.

Officials say Carson put himself between his stabber and his girlfriend before the fatal attack.

The suspect was identified as "Brian" by a mystery woman who arrived immediately after the fatal stabbing, according to detectives, who determined that connection via surveillance video and witness interviews.

The woman, believed to be the suspect's girlfriend, is believed to have been in an argument with the suspect before the stabbing.

Police have not released further information or description of the assailant, but detectives have surveillance video of the murder from a deli located near the crime scene.

The tragedy left a community in mourning.

A large group of Carson's friends gathered at the park closest to his home Monday night to mourn the loss and celebrate his life.

"It's incredibly tragic," said Blair Horner, Carson's former boss at the New York Public Interest Research Group, who shared he was passionate about his work. "A life full of promise is snuffed out. And the world is a worse place for it, and we'll miss him dearly."

Carson was on his way home from a wedding when a man approached - apparently emotionally disturbed - and asked him what he was looking at before repeatedly plunging a knife into his chest.