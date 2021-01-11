Teen fatally shot inside hallway of Brooklyn apartment

Police responded to a building on 580 Stanley Ave in East New York around 7 p.m. on Sunday.
A 17-year-old boy was shot in the third-floor hallway. Police say he was shot at least once in the chest.
The teen was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police recovered a weapon at the scene and are currently working to track down the gunman.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.
