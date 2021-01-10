Queens hotel, scene of deadly triple shooting, reportedly closes

The New York Post says the Umbrella Hotel in Kew Gardens now has "hotel closed" signs posted in the lobby.
A group who rented a room at the Umbrella Hotel for a New Year's Eve party got into a street dispute with another group when 20-year-old Robert Williams was killed in a triple shooting. 2 others were injured.
This week, Mayor Bill de Blasio said he would move to have the hotel shut down.
Neighbors had long complained the hotel was a hub for drugs and violent crime.
