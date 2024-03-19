Innocent bystander caught in crossfire and shot in East Flatbush says he's 'really scared'

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An innocent bystander caught in the crossfire of a deadly police-involved shooting in Brooklyn Monday night, described the chaotic chain of events that put him in a hospital bed.

Detectives say a gunman shot and killed by police in East Flatbush may have been chasing and firing at his muggers.

During the chaos, 60-year-old Henry Massop was wounded. He told Eyewitness News reporter Janice Yu that he was shot twice in the stomach area.

He says he's in pain, but he knows this could have had a much different ending.

"I'm just shocked. I'm just scared. I'm really scared. I don't think I can even go in that spot no more," Massop said.

Massop was working on a car Monday afternoon at a place he's worked for six years when he says he heard commotion and then a "pop pop."

"My whole body was cramp," he said.

The cramping he felt were the two bullets, one went in and out of his side, the other is still lodged in his arm.

"I got one in the belly side and then one stuck into the arm," Massop said.

The hectic series of events was caught on camera.

A man now identified as Nathan Scott was chasing and shooting at a man and a woman on the street.

Police say that man is 19-year-old Jeremiah Adams who is now in custody for allegedly mugging a teen last month.

One eyewitness says Scott claimed the two robbed him before running off. Detectives are now looking into that claim.

Moments later, the video shows an unmarked car rush to the scene, and as four officers get out, even more gunshots were fired.

Massop says he remembers seeing the officers converge on him.

"It was so traumatic," he said. "It happened so quick, but the police they did a good job. They pin him, he couldn't go no where."

Police say Scott was shot several times and later died at the hospital.

Detectives have not yet said who fired the bullet that hit Massop.

He says he will have surgery to remove the bullet in his arm.

