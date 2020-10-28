walter wallace jr shooting

Walter Wallace Jr. protests erupt in riots, looting in Brooklyn

The death of Wallace Jr., a Black man shot and killed by police in Philadelphia sparked the Brooklyn protests
By Eyewitness News
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Protests over the death of Walter Wallace Jr. turned violent in Brooklyn Tuesday night, resulting in more than two dozen arrests, a police officer hurt and multiple police vehicles damaged.

The protests were sparked by the death of Wallace Jr., a Black man shot and killed by police in Philadelphia on Monday.

WATCH: Video shows protesters clashing with NYPD and an arrest
EMBED More News Videos

Watch raw video of Walter Wallace protesters clashing with police in Brooklyn.



The protests in Downtown Brooklyn quickly turned violent, as protesters broke the windows of businesses, mostly stores and banks, and started small fires in garbage cans.

At least nine NYPD vehicles were damaged, mostly with broken windows and graffiti.

ALSO READ | George Floyd protesters who say they were roughed up by NYPD are suing

EMBED More News Videos

The lawsuit claims the NYPD used aggressive tactics with protesters.


One officer was treated for an arm and leg injury after a car sped off from a group of officers on Atlantic Avenue near Boerum Place.

In the wake of the violence, and with election night fast approaching, it is now all hands on deck at the NYPD, according to Police Commissioner Dermot Shea.

RELATED: Election Day security - NYPD details plans for polling, early voting sites
EMBED More News Videos

Dave Evans has an update on the NYPD's Election Day plan for security.




"We've been planning for this for months now, knowing this election is coming up," he said earlier Tuesday night. "We have a large contingency of officers on standby, as well as deployed throughout the city in uniform. You will see them all over. The advice is... hopefully there's been relationships developed, too. Any business owners, the key is communication with local precinct staff and commanding affairs."

The Brooklyn violence unfolded as protests, looting and vandalism in Philadelphia continued for a second night, resulting in dozens of arrests.

EMBED More News Videos

Protests over the death of Walter Wallace Jr. turned violent in Brooklyn on Tuesday night.


----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downtown brooklynnew york citybrooklynriotpolice involved shootingwalter wallace jr shootingblack lives matterprotestnypdpolice shootinglootinggeorge floydviolence
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WALTER WALLACE JR SHOOTING
Looters ransack businesses during 2nd night of unrest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Zeta re-strengthens, could bring rain, snow to NYC area
Dodgers' Justin Turner pulled from World Series after testing positive for COVID
AccuWeather: Rainy start, turning mild
Day 5 of early voting in NYC, what you should know
Port Authority to impose fine for anyone not wearing mask at its facilities
Los Angeles Dodgers win World Series, beat Rays in Game 6
MTA to launch voluntary COVID testing
Show More
Looters ransack businesses during 2nd night of unrest
6-year-old girl home from hospital after New York school bus crash
The Countdown: What does geography say about political strategy?
Mayor waits in line 3.5 hours to vote, shares his pizza
Home hosts Titanic-themed Halloween
More TOP STORIES News