Walter Wallace Jr. protests erupt in riots, looting in Brooklyn

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Protests over the death of Walter Wallace Jr. turned violent in Brooklyn Tuesday night, resulting in more than two dozen arrests, a police officer hurt and multiple police vehicles damaged.The protests were sparked by the death of Wallace Jr., a Black man shot and killed by police in Philadelphia on Monday The protests in Downtown Brooklyn quickly turned violent, as protesters broke the windows of businesses, mostly stores and banks, and started small fires in garbage cans.At least nine NYPD vehicles were damaged, mostly with broken windows and graffiti.One officer was treated for an arm and leg injury after a car sped off from a group of officers on Atlantic Avenue near Boerum Place.In the wake of the violence, and with election night fast approaching, it is now all hands on deck at the NYPD, according to Police Commissioner Dermot Shea."We've been planning for this for months now, knowing this election is coming up," he said earlier Tuesday night. "We have a large contingency of officers on standby, as well as deployed throughout the city in uniform. You will see them all over. The advice is... hopefully there's been relationships developed, too. Any business owners, the key is communication with local precinct staff and commanding affairs."The Brooklyn violence unfolded as protests, looting and vandalism in Philadelphia continued for a second night , resulting in dozens of arrests.----------