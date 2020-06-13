Demonstrators protest with music outside Barclays Center in Brooklyn

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Demonstrators continued to take to the streets in protest on Thursday night, this time with music filling the air outside of Barclays Center in Brooklyn."Music is the universal language of love and really something that brings us together as human beings," musician Ernesto Villalobos said.Demonstrators gathered to the Barclays for the music, but more importantly the message."This is a long long time coming, now we can change the course of it for the rest of time," musician Jon Batiste said.Well known musician Jon Batiste, along with locals, lead this event called 'We Are: A revival' to celebrate the Black Lives Matter movement.The event is in conjunction with Sing For Hope, a nonprofit offering healing through the arts where it's needed most."I feel very strongly and happy to be here," Alfredo Dallas said.Most would agree it's needed here, as many people are demanding for change."Everybody is waking up," Dallas said. "People are tired and want to get justice, we can't allow this to be happening."These Black Lives Matter protests have been happening for two weeks now, and many say they're different than what they've seen in the past, with all races and colors coming out to be a part of this movement.One voice at a time, one step at a time to get the shift that is so desired.