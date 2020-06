Brooklyn protests: Video released of suspect who torched NYPD van

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police released video of one of the suspects who torched an NYPD van during protests in Brooklyn last week.The man pictured below is one of several people being sought for throwing incendiary devices at the unoccupied van in Fort Greene on May 29.The van was destroyed, but no one was hurt.Three other protesters accused of tossing Molotov cocktails at NYPD vehicles were all arraigned in Brooklyn federal court on June 1.----------