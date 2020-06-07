Brooklyn protests: Video released of suspect who torched NYPD van

The man pictured below is one of several people being sought for throwing incendiary devices at the unoccupied van in Fort Greene on May 29.
The van was destroyed, but no one was hurt.
Three other protesters accused of tossing Molotov cocktails at NYPD vehicles were all arraigned in Brooklyn federal court on June 1.
PHOTOS: George Floyd protests erupt into violence in NYC
