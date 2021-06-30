Teenage boy rescued after falling down chimney at public school building in Brooklyn

Passersby alerted firefighters of a reported child down a chimney at P.S. 255 before 4 a.m. Wednesday.
The 16-year-old boy was with others on the roof when he fell down the school's chimney.
Firefighters responded and found him in the basement, near the boiler area.
He was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition.
Police are investigating.
The boy will be issued a summons, likely for trespassing.
RELATED | What New Yorkers need to know about the Delta variant
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip