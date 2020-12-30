Thieves steal 20 pounds of fresh pasta from Brooklyn restaurant night before Christmas Eve

By Eyewitness News
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A newly-opened restaurant in Williamsburg says it was burglarized the night before Christmas Eve, but the thieves were only after one thing - homemade pasta.

The owner of Borsalia says someone broke into the kitchen through the basement by drilling a hole in the wall, then made off with 20 pounds of pasta, freshly made by the chefs the night before.

The burglars also stole $40 in cash but didn't touch anything else.

All of the stolen pasta would have been sold for about $5,000.

The restaurant had to close on Christmas Eve because it had no pasta for its dishes.

The chefs worked all Christmas remaking it, so they could reopen the next day.
