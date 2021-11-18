VIDEO: Gunman shoots 2 men brawling with group in Bedford-Stuyvesant street

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect who shot two men in Brooklyn.

Video shows the suspect opening fire on four men who were fighting on Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.


It happened on Thursday, November 11 at 3:03 p.m.

Police say the gunman was not involved in the initial fight.

He fired multiple rounds, hitting two of the men who were fighting.

One victim was shot in the buttocks and taken to New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

The second victim was shot in the left foot and was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Woodhull in stable condition.

The gunman fled eastbound on Fulton Street.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, red hooded sweatshirt, blue ripped jeans and red sneakers.




The other men seen fighting in the video are wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

