17-year-old boy arrested for deadly shooting at Sweet 16 party last year in Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A teenager has been charged with murder for a deadly shooting in Brooklyn last year.Police arrested a 17-year-old boy for a shooting that occurred last November.The shooting, which took place on November 22 , left one woman dead, and six others hurt.Investigators say 20-year-old Daijyonna Long, who was visiting from Virginia, was shot and killed when four gunmen opened fire to avenge an earlier shooting at a Sweet 16 party.At the time of the incident, detectives believed there was more than one shooter.Community leaders were outraged at the violence and had called for change -- asking that the shootings be classified as mass shootings.----------