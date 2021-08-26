17-year-old boy arrested for deadly shooting at Sweet 16 party last year in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Teen arrested for deadly shooting at Sweet 16 party last year in NYC

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A teenager has been charged with murder for a deadly shooting in Brooklyn last year.

Police arrested a 17-year-old boy for a shooting that occurred last November.

The shooting, which took place on November 22, left one woman dead, and six others hurt.
EMBED More News Videos

Diana Rocco has more on the deadly shooting in Brooklyn.



Investigators say 20-year-old Daijyonna Long, who was visiting from Virginia, was shot and killed when four gunmen opened fire to avenge an earlier shooting at a Sweet 16 party.

At the time of the incident, detectives believed there was more than one shooter.

ALSO READ | 2 women shot in hair salon on Staten Island
EMBED More News Videos

Two women inside a hair salon were injured during a shooting on Staten Island on Wednesday afternoon.



Community leaders were outraged at the violence and had called for change -- asking that the shootings be classified as mass shootings.


----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bedford stuyvesantbrooklynnew york citywoman shotshots firedgun violenceshootingwoman killed
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
FedEx deliveryman accused of raping teens inside company truck
2 women shot in hair salon on Staten Island
NYC now has most expensive rental market in US: Report
AccuWeather Alert: Another scorcher
Family of beloved NJ principal creates scholarship fund in his honor
Toddler shoved to ground in seemingly random attack
Documentary chronicling the 1986 Mets debuts in NYC
Show More
Deli meats linked to multi-state salmonella outbreaks
Afghanistan crisis, Jan. 6 probe, Hochul's potential Lt. governor
Firework attack leaves business in NJ with shattered glass
Some LI school districts not adjusting mask policies just yet
Marvel creates exclusive Avengers comic as vaccine incentive for teens
More TOP STORIES News