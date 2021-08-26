17-year-old boy arrested for deadly shooting at Sweet 16 party last year in Brooklyn

Police arrested a 17-year-old boy for a shooting that occurred last November.
The shooting, which took place on November 22, left one woman dead, and six others hurt.
Investigators say 20-year-old Daijyonna Long, who was visiting from Virginia, was shot and killed when four gunmen opened fire to avenge an earlier shooting at a Sweet 16 party.
At the time of the incident, detectives believed there was more than one shooter.
Community leaders were outraged at the violence and had called for change -- asking that the shootings be classified as mass shootings.
