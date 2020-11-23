Police responding to multiple people shot in Brooklyn

STUYVESANT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- At least three to five people have been shot in Brooklyn, police say.
The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday on Albany Ave. in Stuyvesant Heights.
Police are still gathering information at the scene.
There is no word on the conditions of the victims.
The motive of the shooting is unknown.
