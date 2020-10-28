2 teens shot, 1 fatally, in Brooklyn

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two teenagers were shot, one fatally, when a gunman opened fire in Brooklyn Wednesday.

Police said a 911 call came in around 2:30 p.m. reporting that two people had been shot in front of a building on East 26th Street in Flatbush.

The suspect had attempted to rob them, displaying a black fire arm, and then opened fire, according to police.

One of the victims was shot in the face and chest and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities say he turned 17 just five days ago.

The other teen, 16, was shot in the arm and was rushed to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

A weapon was recovered at the scene.

The suspect was described as a heavyset male wearing all black and a black mask.

Police said he ran off after the shooting.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

