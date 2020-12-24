Young man fatally stabbed in Brooklyn after apparent argument with attackers

KENSINGTON, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating a stabbing that claimed the life of a young man in Brooklyn.It happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of Coney Island Avenue and Turner Place in Kensington.Police say 24-year-old Nichols Tyler got into an argument with two men, who then stabbed him before taking off.The victim was rushed to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital where he was pronounced dead.So far, there are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------