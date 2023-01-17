Search underway for suspect after 80-year-old man mugged in Brooklyn subway station

An investigation is underway after an 80-year-old man was attacked and robbed at the Pitkin Avenue and Euclid Avenue subway station in Brooklyn.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after an 80-year-old man was attacked and robbed at a subway station in Brooklyn.

The incident was reported Sunday around 7:30 p.m. inside the Pitkin Avenue and Euclid Avenue station.

The victim was at the turnstile to enter the A/C line when he was sprayed in the face with an unknown substance.

The suspect then placed the victim in a chokehold and forcibly removed his wallet from the pocket of his pants.

After a brief struggle, the suspect punched the victim in the chest and ran away.

The victim was treated at the scene and refused further medical attention. His stolen wallet contained personal identification and a bank card.

The suspect is described as in his late teens, about 5'8" tall, 150 pounds with a medium complexion and thing build.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue vest with a white hood, a red shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | Mom dies after rushing into burning home in New Jersey to try to save daughter

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.