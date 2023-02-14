Latest on recovery of surviving victims of deadly U-Haul crash in Brooklyn

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Some of the victims of the U-Haul crash in Brooklyn were treated and released while others are still in the hospital Tuesday morning.

One person, a 44-year-old man, was killed in the crashes.

Six of the nine victims were brought to NYU Langone in Brooklyn.

30-year-old Eber Coy was on his bike heading to pay a phone bill when he was hit. His brother tells us his leg is broken in two places and he is still in the hospital.

He says this will put a major financial strain on his brother who works making deliveries in Manhattan.

Meanwhile the family of Mohammad S. gave Eyewitness News a photo of him in the hospital. They say the 36-year-old is critical but stable.

"He is severely injured," said Sofia Agag, a friend of Mohammed S. "A lot of broken bones. He's fighting for his life basically."

He's a father of two and has a long road of recovery ahead.

A 33-year-old officer was also hurt, he had responded to the scene.

Yi Chun He, a 38-year-old mother, was hit while riding her bike near Bay Ridge and Fort Hamilton Parkways. She was treated for a minor foot injury and released from the hospital.

She, as well as other eyewitnesses, say it was terrifying, almost like a scene out of a movie.

"I just like here, just standing by my bike," she said. "The car just hit me very quick. Crazy. I only see this in the movies. Very quickly."

