Police: Suspect tells teen in traditional Jewish clothing he is 'going to get rid of all you Jews'

Police say the suspect told an 18-year-old man in traditional Jewish clothing that he is 'going to get rid of all you Jews.'
It happened around 6:15 a.m. Thursday in Bed-Stuy.
The man then tried to punch the victim, but he missed and pushed him to the ground.
The victim was not physically injured.
