Police: Suspect tells teen in traditional Jewish clothing he is 'going to get rid of all you Jews'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11897692" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video shows parents begging police officers to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman's rampage killed 19 children and two teachers.

BED-STUY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD's Hate Crimes Unit is investigating an attack on a Jewish man in Brooklyn.Police say the suspect told an 18-year-old man in traditional Jewish clothing that he is 'going to get rid of all you Jews.'It happened around 6:15 a.m. Thursday in Bed-Stuy.The man then tried to punch the victim, but he missed and pushed him to the ground.The victim was not physically injured.----------