Police: Suspect tells teen in traditional Jewish clothing he is 'going to get rid of all you Jews'

By Eyewitness News
BED-STUY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD's Hate Crimes Unit is investigating an attack on a Jewish man in Brooklyn.

Police say the suspect told an 18-year-old man in traditional Jewish clothing that he is 'going to get rid of all you Jews.'

It happened around 6:15 a.m. Thursday in Bed-Stuy.

The man then tried to punch the victim, but he missed and pushed him to the ground.



The victim was not physically injured.

