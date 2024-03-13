Man shot and killed outside Brownsville Houses in Brooklyn

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 37-year-old man was shot and killed in Brownsville on Wednesday morning.

He was shot on Sutter Avenue, outside the Brownsville Houses, just before 11:15 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at Brookdale University Hospital.

The suspect fled on foot and no arrests have been made.

