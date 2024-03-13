WATCH LIVE

Bryan Kohberger's appeal to have charges thrown out in Idaho college murders case denied

By6abc Digital Staff
Wednesday, March 13, 2024 10:42AM
Idaho's Supreme Court rejected Bryan Kohberger's bid to have multiple murder charges against him thrown out in the Idaho college murders case.

MOSCOW, Idaho -- Idaho's Supreme Court rejected Bryan Kohberger's bid to have multiple murder charges against him thrown out.

He is accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students in 2022.

The Pennsylvania native was captured at his family's home in the Poconos.

His attorneys claimed the grand jury improperly indicted Kohberger, however, Idaho's high court did not agree.

Its decision allows the trial to start sooner than expected but an exact date has not been set.

