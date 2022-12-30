Who is Bryan Kohberger? What we know about the Idaho college murders suspect

CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Penn. -- More than a month after the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students rocked the small town of Moscow, Idaho, authorities announced a suspect in the grisly murders had been arrested.

Bryan Kohberger Monroe County Correctional Facility

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Friday morning in the Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains region, law enforcement sources said.

Sources say that authorities knew who they were looking for and had tracked Kohberger to Chestnuthill Township, Penn. A SWAT team entered the location Kohberger was staying in and took him into custody, sources say.

He was taken into custody "based upon an active arrest warrant for murder in the first degree" issued by the Moscow, Idaho police department and the Latah County Prosecutor's Office, according to a criminal complaint.

Kohberger received his bachelor's degree in 2020 from DeSales University near Allentown, Pennsylvania and completed his graduate studies in June 2022. The university is located about 40 miles south of where he was arrested.

"As a Catholic, Salesian community, we are devastated by this senseless tragedy," the university said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims' families during this difficult time."

Kohberger appeared before a judge in Pennsylvania earlier Friday, where the judge ordered Kohberger's extradition to Idaho where he will face criminal charges.

The family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the four victims, told ABC News they don't know the suspect but are looking into him. The family says they are "happy, relieved, and thankful."

ABC News, the Associated Press and the CNN Wire contributed to this report