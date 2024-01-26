Suspected Idaho college murders killer in court in latest attempt to get charges thrown out

A judge will hear Bryan Kohberger's latest attempt to get the charges against him thrown out

MOSCOW, Idaho -- The Pennsylvania man charged with murdering four students at the University of Idaho in 2022 is due back in court Friday.

Kohberger was arrested at his parent's home in the Poconos several weeks after the gruesome crime.

He was studying criminology at Washington State University at the time of the killings.

Kohberger has made multiple requests to have the case dismissed.

