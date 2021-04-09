workplace shooting

Bryan, Texas shooting: Texas shooting suspect faces additional attempted murder charge

By Mycah Hatfield
EMBED <>More Videos

TX shooting suspect faces additional attempted murder charge

BRYAN, Texas -- The total bond amount for the man accused in the deadly workplace shooting in central Texas has surpassed $2 million following a hearing the day after the shots rang out.

During Friday's hearing, a court revealed additional charges against Larry Bollin, who is already charged with murder after five people were shot, one of them fatally, inside Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan, Texas.

An additional charge out of Grimes County is related to the shooting of a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper who was injured while pursuing Bollin after the shots where fired at Kent Moore. Bollin's bond for this charge was set at $1 million, on top of the $1.2 million bond for the murder charge.

Bollin also faces five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

Just before the hearing late Friday morning, the Bryan Police Department identified the person shot to death as 40-year-old Timothy Smith. Additionally, the wounded trooper was identified by DPS as Juan Rojas Tovar, who remains in serious condition Friday but was stable. The 27-year-old trooper has been with DPS since 2017.

Of the other wounded victims at Kent Moore, one remains in critical condition, another is stable, and two people were treated and released. Their names are not yet being released, the department said Friday.

Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske said investigators believe Bollin was solely responsible for the attack, which happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, and that he was gone by the time officers arrived.





Police have not commented on a possible motive, but Bollins' family describes him as "level headed." They say he was involved in an ongoing dispute with a group of co-workers, exclusively telling ABC News in a statement, "Please do not judge the situation until you hear all the facts."

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said about two hours after the attack, Bollin was arrested in Bedias, a tiny community about 40 miles northeast of Bryan.

Bryan is located in the shadow of Texas A&M University and about 100 miles northwest of Houston. With more than 86,000 residents, it is the seat of Brazos County.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives sent agents and dogs to the shooting scene, said spokesman Deon Washington.

HEAR THE AUDIO: Chaos heard on police dispatch audio during Bryan shooting
EMBED More News Videos

LISTEN NOW: In audio from Broadcastify, you can hear first responders and officers rushing to attend to victims. Several victims were found shot.



Kent Moore, which makes custom cabinets, has design centers in nearly a dozen Texas cities and employs more than 600 people, according to its website.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott offered prayers for shooting victims and their families.

"I have been working closely with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers as they assist local law enforcement on a swift response to this criminal act. Their efforts led to the arrest of the shooting suspect."

EMBED More News Videos

Police say investigators still don't know the motive for the attack.



Kent Moore Cabinets also offered its prayers with the following statement:

"Our hearts are hurting. We're all devastated by the tragic events at our Stone City manufacturing plant in Bryan on Thursday. Our thoughts are with our workers and their families, and we ask that you join us in keeping everyone touched by this tragedy in your thoughts (and prayers). We are fully cooperating with the police who are investigating this horrible crime. We're thankful that law enforcement officers responded so quickly and are so appreciative of the critical medical care that paramedics provided to our coworkers. Our focus now is on our employees and their families during this most difficult time, and we hope you understand we are not able to respond to your comments. Your concern and kind words are deeply appreciated."

WATCH: Woman says she 'just hid and prayed' during shooting
EMBED More News Videos

In the video above, an employee talks about hearing the shooting and what she did when it all unfolded. Hit play to hear more.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bryanworkplace shootingtexas newsmass shootingshootingu.s. & worldworkplace
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WORKPLACE SHOOTING
Texas workplace shooting suspect charged with murder
Bryan shooting witness said suspect 'spared his life'
Molson Coors brewery in Milwaukee reopens Monday after mass shooting
Chicagoans honor 5 killed in Milwaukee Molson Coors shooting
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Show More
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
More TOP STORIES News