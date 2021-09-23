Pets & Animals

Runaway bull finally corralled after 2 months on the loose on Long Island

MORICHES, Long Island (WABC) -- A bull that has been on the loose for more than two months after escaping from a slaughterhouse on Long Island has finally been captured, the Suffolk County SPCA said Thursday.

The bull, named Barney by those searching for him, was located Wednesday night and caught by Mike Stura, with the Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue, at the former duck farm located on Barnes Road in Moriches.

Barney briefly shut down Sunrise Highway back on July 20 after wandering onto the roadway and was seen running through a residential neighborhood in the Moriches/Mastic area.

Stura set up a coral a feeder to lure Barney to the set location, and the wayward bull will live out his life at the Skylands sanctuary in Wantage, New Jersey, a 23- acre farm housing many rescued and abused animals

SPCA Chief Roy Gross thanked the Suffolk County Police Department and Police Aviation for their assistance and for making all department resources available, including helicopters, drones and digital signs on Sunrise Highway warning drivers to use caution.

The bull was supposed to be sacrificed as part of the celebration of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha, and Tasbir Ahammed, of East New York, was attending the ceremony when the bull got loose.

"It just started chasing everybody," Ahammed said.

Ahammed said about 50 people were attending the ceremony, and a few got injured trying to run away from the bull.

