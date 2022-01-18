Wake being held for murdered 19-year-old Burger King worker Kristal Bayron-Nieves

Kristal Bayron-Nieves moved to New York from Puerto Rico with her mother and younger brother two years ago.
Her wake will be held this afternoon in East Harlem, and after the funeral, her body will be flown back to Puerto Rico for burial.
The farewell comes one day after the teen's mother spoke out, issuing a plea to hold all those responsible for her daughter's murder accountable.
Kristie Nieves Montalvo was emotional as she spoke with the family's attorney by her side.
She thanked police for making a quick arrest and thanked the people of New York for their well-wishes, prayers and support.
But now she wants justice.
With tears in her eyes, Bayron-Nieves' mother called on Burger King to step up safety for its workers.
She also urged the judge in the case to sentence 30-year-old Winston Glynn, who has been charged with the teen's murder, to life in prison.
ALSO READ | Suspect charged in Burger King murder in East Harlem
"This person took my life, I don't want him out of jail again, maybe my daughter is not the first one who died this way, but I want my daughter to be the last," mother Nieves Montalvo said through a translator.
The victim was working to help her mother pay the bills.
"This shouldn't happen to my daughter, I work in fast food too, I don't want to go back, I'm scared," Nieves Montalvo said.
The 19-year-old's senseless murder has shocked the city. Even though she handed over the cash that the gun-wielding bandit demanded, he shot her anyway.
Glynn was arrested just days later and charged with murder.
"We now look to the prosecutors in this case to convict this perpetrator and to the judge in the case to sentence him to life in prison," said family attorney Sanford Rubenstein.
Rubenstein is also looking at the possibility of suing Burger King, the property owner and anyone else responsible for security at the business.
ALSO READ | New York woman travels 1,000 miles to reunite with dog missing for 5 years
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip