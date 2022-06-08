5 teenagers arrested for allegedly burglarizing a dozen businesses in Syosset

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11915411" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Derick Waller reports the state's 16 cent per gallon gas tax is suspended, and some counties are going further.

SYOSSET, Long Island (WABC) -- Five teenagers were arrested in a connection with a string of burglaries in Nassau County Tuesday night.At least 12 businesses were burglarized along Cold Spring Road and nearby streets in Syosset in just one night.An investigation conducted by Nassau County Detectives lead them to arrest the teens Wednesday.They arrested the individuals at the FirstMercy, a non-profit for children and families run by the Sisters of Mercy.FirstMercy released a statement in connection to the arrests, saying:Two 16-year-olds were arrested and arraigned in Youth Court.A 15-year-old and two 14-year-olds were released and will appear in Family Court later this month.----------