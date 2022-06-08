5 teenagers arrested for allegedly burglarizing a dozen businesses in Syosset

At least 12 businesses were burglarized along Cold Spring Road and nearby streets in Syosset in just one night.
An investigation conducted by Nassau County Detectives lead them to arrest the teens Wednesday.
They arrested the individuals at the FirstMercy, a non-profit for children and families run by the Sisters of Mercy.
FirstMercy released a statement in connection to the arrests, saying:
"For over 125 years, MercyFirst has strived to provide the highest quality care to children, youth, and families, and to be a respectful neighbor in the Syosset community. We are extremely saddened that local businesses were vandalized and stolen from and disappointed that young people from our campus allegedly participated. We do not tolerate this behavior and are devastated that our local businesses have been harmed in this manner. We have taken immediate action, are cooperating fully with the local authorities in their investigation, and will continue to meet with local leaders to further our strong relationship with the Syosset community."
Two 16-year-olds were arrested and arraigned in Youth Court.
A 15-year-old and two 14-year-olds were released and will appear in Family Court later this month.
