At least 5 hurt when Bee Line bus slams into subway support pole in NYC

It involved a Bee Line bus and happened on Jerome Avenue in the Norwood section.
Part of the front of the bus was sheared off in the impact.
It is unclear how many passengers were on board at the time and if the driver is among the injured.
This is breaking news, and more information will be added as it becomes available.
