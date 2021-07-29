At least 5 hurt when Bee Line bus slams into subway support pole in NYC

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News AM Update

NORWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- At least five people were hurt, including one life-threatening injury, when a bus slammed into a subway support pole in the Bronx Thursday morning.

It involved a Bee Line bus and happened on Jerome Avenue in the Norwood section.

Part of the front of the bus was sheared off in the impact.


It is unclear how many passengers were on board at the time and if the driver is among the injured.

This is breaking news, and more information will be added as it becomes available.

ALSO READ | Man survives transformer explosion on Queens sidewalk
EMBED More News Videos

Shocking video captured the moment that a transformer exploded underneath a man as he was walking in Queens.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citynorwoodbronxbus crashbus accident
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Celebrity NYC sommelier charged with arson
AccuWeather Alert: Powerful PM storms
COVID Updates: FDA extends J&J vaccine's shelf life
Woman hospitalized after capturing marriage proposal
Wegmans moving into old K-Mart location in Astor Place
USA's Suni Lee wins all-around gold
Pilots near LAX warned after 'possible jetpack man' spotted
Show More
Billionaire founder of electric truck manufacturer charged with fraud
Sarah Feinberg leaving MTA tomorrow
UFT expected to call for class size limits when NYC students return
Pioneering TV pitchman Ron Popeil dies at age 86
Judge keeps bail at $20M in Yale student killing case
More TOP STORIES News