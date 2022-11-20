1 killed, dozens injured after bus carrying Brandeis University students crashes

A severe Brandeis University bus crash left one dead and dozens of other students injured Saturday night.

One person died after a bus carrying Brandeis University students crashed on Saturday night, the university said.

First responders transported 27 people, most of which were Brandeis students, to local hospitals, officials said.

"We have been informed that one person has died; that person's identity is not confirmed," university officials told ABC News in a statement.

A bus contracted by the university crashed on South Street in Waltham, Massachusetts, while traveling to the university, the school said. The bus was on a route through Cambridge and Boston when it crashed at about 10:45 p.m., Brandeis said.

"Brandeis has notified students, faculty and staff of the accident; we are providing counseling and support to students and will continue to do so over the coming days," a school official said.

Waltham Fire Chief Andrew Mullin told reporters on Sunday that there were multiple injuries but would not say how serious they were.

ABC News' Ahmad Hemingway, Mariama Jalloh and Stephanie Guerilus contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.