Bus rams into Prospect Lefferts Gardens building, no injuries reported

Friday, May 5, 2023 12:43PM
Bus crashes into building in Brooklyn, no injuries reported
Thankfully, no students were on the bus and no injuries were reported.

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A school bus rammed into a building in Prospect Lefferts Gardens early Friday morning.

Thankfully, no students were on the bus and no injuries were reported.

The crash happened at around 4 a.m.

Officials say the people from four apartments from the building on Clarkson Avenue were evacuated.

