Bus rams into Prospect Lefferts Gardens building, no injuries reported

Thankfully, no students were on the bus and no injuries were reported.

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A school bus rammed into a building in Prospect Lefferts Gardens early Friday morning.

Thankfully, no students were on the bus and no injuries were reported.

The crash happened at around 4 a.m.

Officials say the people from four apartments from the building on Clarkson Avenue were evacuated.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.