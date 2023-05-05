Bus rams into Prospect Lefferts Gardens building, no injuries reported

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A school bus rammed into a building in Prospect Lefferts Gardens early Friday morning.
Thankfully, no students were on the bus and no injuries were reported.
The crash happened at around 4 a.m.
Officials say the people from four apartments from the building on Clarkson Avenue were evacuated.
