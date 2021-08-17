1 dead, 5 hurt after car crashes into NJ Transit bus in Newark

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10955641" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two people were hospitalized after a driver suffered a medical emergency and crashed into a Wendy's restaurant in South Brunswick.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A car crashed into the back of a New Jersey Transit bus in Newark, killing one person.It happened before 6 a.m. on Hawthorne Street near Clinton Place.The car suffered extensive damage. Newscopter 7 spotted it situated behind the NJ Transit bus.There were people on board the bus at the time of the crash.It's believed the person killed was inside the car.At least five other people suffered minor injuries.The cause of the crash is under investigation.----------