1 dead, 5 hurt after car crashes into NJ Transit bus in Newark

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

1 dead, 5 hurt after car crashes into NJ Transit bus

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A car crashed into the back of a New Jersey Transit bus in Newark, killing one person.

It happened before 6 a.m. on Hawthorne Street near Clinton Place.

The car suffered extensive damage. Newscopter 7 spotted it situated behind the NJ Transit bus.

There were people on board the bus at the time of the crash.

It's believed the person killed was inside the car.



At least five other people suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

ALSO READ | 2 injured after car launches through parking lot, crashes into Wendy's
EMBED More News Videos

Two people were hospitalized after a driver suffered a medical emergency and crashed into a Wendy's restaurant in South Brunswick.



----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newarkessex countycar crashtraffic fatalitiesbus crashnjtransitbus accident
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months: Sources
Exclusive video: Car goes airborne, crashes into Wendy's restaurant
NYC's indoor vaccine requirement starts today
How Fred could impact the NYC area
Malala warns women in danger as Taliban takes Kabul
Man accused of setting 13 fires to outdoor dining structures, trash
At least 16 people shot in 90 minutes in NYC
Show More
Man rescues handler attacked by alligator at reptile center
AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with some showers
Man accused of impersonating officer, pulling over women
Biden says he stands 'squarely behind' Afghanistan decision
Family reunites with officers who saved their unconscious baby in NYC
More TOP STORIES News