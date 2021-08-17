1 dead, 5 hurt after car crashes into NJ Transit bus in Newark

It happened before 6 a.m. on Hawthorne Street near Clinton Place.
The car suffered extensive damage. Newscopter 7 spotted it situated behind the NJ Transit bus.
There were people on board the bus at the time of the crash.
It's believed the person killed was inside the car.
At least five other people suffered minor injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
ALSO READ | 2 injured after car launches through parking lot, crashes into Wendy's
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube