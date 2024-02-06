4 preschoolers on bus that hit guardrail and landed on side in Suffolk County

COMMACK, Long Island (WABC) -- Two adults and several children were onboard a bus when it crashed in Suffolk County on Tuesday morning.
Police say the bus struck a guardrail and landed on its side on Express Drive South, just west of Wicks Road around 10:30 a.m.
Four children were on the bus and were taken to local hospitals for evaluation.
The children attend Building Blocks Preschool in Commack and all parents were notified.
The driver, a man, and aide, a woman, were transported to local hospitals for treatment of minor injuries.
The Long Island Expressway Service Road was closed between Exit 52 and Wicks Road during the investigation.
