4 preschoolers on bus that hit guardrail and landed on side in Suffolk County

COMMACK, Long Island (WABC) -- Two adults and several children were onboard a bus when it crashed in Suffolk County on Tuesday morning.

Police say the bus struck a guardrail and landed on its side on Express Drive South, just west of Wicks Road around 10:30 a.m.

Four children were on the bus and were taken to local hospitals for evaluation.

The children attend Building Blocks Preschool in Commack and all parents were notified.

The driver, a man, and aide, a woman, were transported to local hospitals for treatment of minor injuries.

The Long Island Expressway Service Road was closed between Exit 52 and Wicks Road during the investigation.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.