NJ Transit bus crashes into cement truck injuring several people

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey Transit bus crashed into a cement truck on the New Jersey Turnpike on Tuesday morning, injuring several people.

It happened around 7:35 a.m. in Elizabeth.

New Jersey Transit says that a bus on the No. 139 line, operating from Lakewood to the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York, made contact with a cement truck while traveling north on the NJ Turnpike near Interchange 13 in Elizabeth.

There were 32 customers on board at the time.

Nine customers and the bus operator are being treated for minor non-life threatening injuries.

The remaining customers were accommodated by another bus to continue their trip.

NJ State Police are investigating the crash.

ALSO READ | 8 struck, possibly intentionally, by man driving U-Haul truck

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.