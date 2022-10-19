Bus collides with garbage truck in Queens; 10 people hurt

Shirleen Allicto reports the NICE bus rear ended the garbage truck at Hillside Avenue and 191st Street just before 4:30 a.m.

HOLLIS, Queens (WABC) -- A Nassau County bus collided with a garbage truck in Hollis, Queens, sending ten people to the hospital.

The NICE bus rear ended the garbage truck at Hillside Avenue and 191st Street just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

At least 10 people were treated for minor injuries

The Nassau Inter-County Express buses are run by Nassau County, but also bring riders into eastern portions of Queens.

ALSO READ | Subway dispute over dropped phone turns deadly in Queens

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.