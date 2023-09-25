Farmingdale community prepares to say goodbye to beloved teachers killed in bus crash

FARMINGDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- A community on Long Island is preparing to say goodbye to the two people killed in a bus crash in Orange County.

The bus carrying the Farmingdale High School marching band to a camp in Pennsylvania crashed on Thursday, killing two adults and injuring several students.

On Monday and Tuesday, a wake will be held for 77-year-old retired teacher Beatrice Ferrari.

Visitation for band director Gina Pellettiere, 43, is set for Tuesday.

Over the weekend, Eyewitness News learned some of the students hurt in the crash are improving and the school superintendent said everyone will physically recover.

"I know that they appreciate all the well wishes you are sending and we can't wait to welcome them back when they are ready to return," Superintendent Paul Defendini said.

The deadly crash is renewing calls for crash gates to be installed along Interstate 84 in Orange County.

Firefighters and New York State officials asked the New York Department of Transportation to provide funding for the crash gates on Monday.

They want them placed in between the existing exit ramps.

Officials say crash gates will give first responders emergency access to crash scenes, making it quicker to give lifesaving medical care to crash victims.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Thursday that tire failure may have been to blame, but the NTSB said it was premature to speculate.

ALSO READ | Farmingdale superintendent says students injured in bus crash expected to recover

A bus carrying Farmingdale High School students rolled down an embankment on I-84 in Wawayanda, Orange County on Thursday. Derick Waller has the latest.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.