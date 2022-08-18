Bus lane crackdown: MTA police officers personally issuing tickets for violations

EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The MTA ran a unique bus lane enforcement on the East Side Thursday, taking tickets directly to drivers that are usually issued by cameras.

The agency normally relies on the Automated Bus Lane Enforcement (ABLE) camera system to catch drivers slowing buses by blocking bus lanes.

The cameras take pictures of the blocking cars, and the tickets are sent to drivers.

But on Thursday, MTA police officers rode the buses, hopping out when they saw a vehicle blocking the lane and personally issuing a ticket.

Transit Authority President Richard Davey went along for the ride, personally supervising the ticket writing.

Some drivers admitted they deserved the ticket, while others protested.

Most of the violators Thursday were commercial vehicles, and the MTA says they make up the largest number of offenders.

Davey said targeted enforcement initiatives work.

The MTA will still be taking pictures of offending vehicles, highlighted by a recent purchase of 300 new cameras.

