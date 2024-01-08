1 dead, at least 3 hurt after cars collide in Bushwick, Brooklyn

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person is dead and several others are hurt after two cars collided in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

Officials say the collision happened just after midnight Monday on Irving Avenue. Shattered glass and broken car parts blanketed the street early Monday morning.

Police say four people were traveling in a silver Toyota Yaris at the time of the crash. One person in that vehicle was killed, while the three other occupants were listed in stable condition at local hospitals.

The impact of the collision sent the cars into nearby parked cars on Irving Avenue. One eyewitness described the mayhem.

"The car came really fast from that side, the other car came from there. They hit, they start to spin, and this is how they ended up. I hope the guy or the girl is okay," the eyewitness said.

The occupants in the other car, a Kia Sportage with New Jersey license plates, fled the scene immediately after the crash.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts or other details about the crash is urged to call police.

An investigation is ongoing.

