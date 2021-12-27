Bushwick Inlet Park development gets $75 million investment from NYC

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11384951" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lauren Glassberg and Lee Goldberg are continuing their Eyewitness News tradition of reading holiday greetings from viewers on Christmas morning.

NORTH BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday announced a $75 million investment toward the development of the CitiStorage parcel of Bushwick Inlet Park in North Brooklyn.The new funds, combined with $17 million previously allocated and $1 million in discretionary funding from the City Council, brings the total invested in park development to more than $90 million.These funds will go toward the demolition of the former CitiStorage warehouse, as well as design and construction of the next phases of the buildout of the park."Bushwick Inlet Park shows how much can change when a community stands together," de Blasio said. "This $75 million investment will ensure 27 acres of world-class green space on the North Brooklyn waterfront are completed for families to enjoy for generations to come."The CitiStorage site is one of six parcels that make up Bushwick Inlet Park, the centerpiece of the Greenpoint-Williamsburg Waterfront.Already, 3.5 acres of the park are complete and open to the public, featuring a multi-purpose field and a building for community activities with a state-of-the-art green roof which doubles as a seating area.The newest section to be renovated, 50 Kent, will open to the public in early 2022.All of the parcels required for the park have all been purchased by the city and are in varying stages of remediation and development.Upon completion, the park will add over 25 acres of greenspace to the Greenpoint-Williamsburg community.De Blasio was joined by Parks Brooklyn Borough Commissioner Martin Maher, Friends of Bushwick Inlet Park Co-Chairs Katherine Thompson and Steve Chesler, State Senator Brian Kavanagh, Council Member Stephen T. Levin, and members of the community.----------