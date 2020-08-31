reopen nyc

Reopen NYC: Bodega owners in Bronx facing backlash enforcing city's mask rule

By Eyewitness News
BRONX (WABC) -- Bodega owners are complaining that they're stuck between a rock and a hard place because of the city's mask rules.

They are showing surveillance video from one bodega in the Bronx as evidence.

A woman is accused of destroying $7,000 worth of merchandise with a butcher's knife after an employee asked her to put on a mask.

"People walk into bodegas, and they're told 'You must wear a mask,' or the clerks get spit at, get cursed at," said Fernando Mateo, United Bodegas of America.

The woman was arrested, but was reportedly released just a few hours later.

Kemberly Richardson interviews a Brooklyn mother who is speaking out after JetBlue Airways forced her and her six children off a plane this week when her 2-year-old daughter refuse





