coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: East Village's iconic Gem Spa closes doors for good amid COVID-19 crisis

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Gem Spa, an East Village landmark, announced it has closed its doors for good amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The store, famous for its legendary egg creams, initially closed when COVID-19 restrictions were first put in place.

Gem Spa's owners shared the heartbreaking news on Thursday:

"This has been an extremely difficult decision, and one we are heartbroken to make. Forced to close the store due to New York City & State Covid restrictions implemented six weeks ago in the interest of safety to our customers and staff, we had hoped to reopen once things stabilized. Prior to the crisis, it had become increasingly apparent that the evolving character of the area was no longer able to sustain a corner creation like ours.

Coronavirus concerns closed our city, cratered businesses, and ultimately sealed the fate of our (close to) 100-year-old shop.

After careful review and assessment of our options, we have made the heartbreaking but necessary decision to close permanently."

Store officials thanked neighbors, New Yorkers and visitors from around the world for the love and support.

Although the store will close its physical doors, Gem Spa will live on through its website where it will highlight its rich history and iconic figures that have made them who they are.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessnew york cityeast villagemanhattancoronavirus new york citymedicalabc7ny instagramcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalstore closingnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
NYC to expand antibody testing, 2 of 3 indicators fall
Inside a virtual kindergarten class with NYC schools chancellor
Generosity also contagious in NYC amid COVID-19 pandemic
Homeless flock from subway to buses meant for essential workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
JetBlue to fly over NYC Thursday evening
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Homeless flock from subway to buses meant for essential workers
1 shot, 2 hospitalized after Bronx dispute ends in gunfire
Mom meets daughter after coming out of coma from COVID-19
Disney to start phased reopening of Disney Springs district in Florida
Justice Dept moves to dismiss criminal case against Michael Flynn
Show More
Polar Vortex to bring a March-like feel to the weekend
NJ yoga instructor donates food for frontline workers
NYC may limit entry to parks due to overcrowding
NYC to expand antibody testing, 2 of 3 indicators fall
Hospitalizations down, but still 231 deaths in NY
More TOP STORIES News