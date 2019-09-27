New York sues Dunkin' Donuts over online security breaches that affected thousands

ALBANY, New York (WABC) -- The state of New York served Dunkin' Donuts with a lawsuit over undisclosed security breaches from four years ago.Dunkin' Donuts violated New York state law by neglecting to inform customers about cyber attacks against their online accounts, the state's Attorney General has said.Of the 20,000 accounts at risk in the security breaches, over 2,000 belonged to New York residents.The company responded by saying that they did launch an investigation into the attacks and found that none of the accounts in question were wrongfully accessed.----------