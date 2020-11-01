Passenger in livery cab shot, killed while stopped at red light in Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7532019" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An 8-year-old girl and her father were among the victims in a triple shooting in Harlem on Saturday.

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- A 27-year-old passenger in the back of a livery cab was shot and killed in Queens early Sunday morning.The shooting was reported just before 1:30 a.m. at Broadway and 81st Street.Police say the victim was a passenger in the car when two people on a moped pulled up alongside the vehicle at a red light.The passenger on the moped fired several rounds toward the car, striking the victim in the chest.He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.The livery driver was not hurt and called police.Police are now searching for the two suspects.No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.The deadly shooting come nearly 12 hours after another passenger was shot and killed in Brooklyn.In that incident, the 32-year-old victim ordered an Uber in East Flatbush just before 2 p.m. Saturday. He asked the driver to stop mid-block because he forgot something.When he got back into the car, he had been shot and asked the driver to take him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead after emergency surgery.His identity has not been released.----------