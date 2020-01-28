kobe bryant

Southern California helicopter crash: What we know about all 9 victims

CALABASAS, Calif. -- Nine people were killed when a helicopter crashed into rough terrain in Calabasas Sunday morning. Investigators are still looking into the cause of the crash. Complete coverage on Bryant here.

The crash killed basketball icon Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, two coaches at schools in Orange County, the wife and daughter of one of those coaches, the pilot, and a mother and her daughter.

Here's what we know so far about the crash victims:

Kobe Bryant: The 41-year-old was a basketball legend and a married father of four girls, ranging in age from less than 1 year to 17 years old. He played for the Lakers for 20 seasons, winning five championships, and was selected to the All-Star team 18 times. Complete coverage on Bryant here.

Gianna "Gigi" Maria-Onore Bryant: Kobe's daughter was 13 years and a budding basketball star herself. Kobe coached her AAU team, who wore black "Mamba" uniforms.

Ara Zobayan: The pilot of the helicopter had a deep love for flying, according to the aviation group, Group 3 Aviation Van Nuys, that he flew with. Zobayan first joined the group in 1998 specifically to learn to fly helicopters, according to the group, who added that "flying was his life's passion." His desire to become a pilot stemmed from a sightseeing flight tour of the Grand Canyon.



John Altobelli, Kerri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli: John Altobelli was the longest-tenured baseball coach in the history of Orange Coast College, entering his 28th season. His wife Kerri and daughter Alyssa were on the helicopter when it crashed, according to Altobelli's brother, Tony.

Altobelli led the Pirates to numerous championship titles, garnering more than 700 wins during his career and four state championships.

"John meant so much to not only Orange Coast College, but to baseball," said Coast Athletic Director Jason Kehler in a written statement. "He truly personified what it means to be a baseball coach. The passion that he put into the game, but more importantly his athletes, was second to none - he treated them like family."



Christina Mauser: She was an assistant coach at Bryant's Mamba Academy in Newbury Park, as well as an assistant basketball coach at Harbor Day School in Orange County. Her husband Matthew Mauser, the head basketball coach at the school, posted on Facebook: "My kids and I are devastated. We lost our beautiful wife and mom today in a helicopter crash. Please respect our privacy. Thank you for all the well wishes they mean so much."

Local band Tijuana Dogs say she was a driving force behind their group in which Matthew is the frontman.

Sarah Chester, Payton Chester: Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton were on the helicopter when it crashed, friends and family say. Payton attended St. Margaret's Episcopal School in San Juan Capistrano, Eyewitness News was told.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiakobe bryanthelicopter crashfatal crashu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KOBE BRYANT
Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt birthday message to daughter Gianna
WNBA honors Gigi Bryant, other teens killed in helicopter crash
Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett lead star-studded Basketball Hall of Fame class
Kobe Bryant posthumously selected for Hall of Fame
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News