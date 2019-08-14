Camp Fire is deadliest wildfire in California history

The death toll in Northern California's Camp Fire reached historic levels after the blaze devastated Butte County in November 2018.

The fire has killed 86 people, the most in a single blaze in state history, and at one point left nearly 500 people unaccounted for.

The next deadliest California wildfire, which killed 29 people, was the Griffith Park Fire in Los Angeles County more than 80 years ago.

Here are the deadliest wildfires in California history, according to statistics compiled by CalFire as of August 2019.

1. CAMP FIRE - (Butte County), November 2018

Deaths: 86

Structures destroyed: 18,804

Acres burned: 153,336

2. GRIFFITH PARK - (Los Angeles County), October 1933

Deaths: 29

Structures destroyed: 0

Acres burned: 47

3. TUNNEL FIRE - Oakland Hills (Alameda County), October 1991

Deaths: 25

Structures destroyed: 2,900

Acres burned: 1,600

4. TUBBS (Napa and Sonoma counties), October 2017

Deaths: 22

Structures destroyed: 5,643

Acres burned: 36,807

5. CEDAR FIRE (San Diego County), October 2003

Deaths: 15

Structures destroyed: 2,820

Acres burned: 273,246

6. RATTLESNAKE (Glenn County), July 1953

Deaths: 15

Structures destroyed: 0

Acres burned: 1,340

7. LOOP (Los Angeles County), November 1966

Deaths: 12

Structures destroyed: 0

Acres burned: 2,028

8. HAUSER CREEK (San Diego County), October 1943

Deaths: 11

Structures destroyed: 0

Acres burned: 13,145

9. INAJA (San Diego County), November 1956

Deaths: 11

Structures destroyed: 0

Acres burned: 43,904

10. IRON ALPS COMPLEX (Trinity County), August 2008

Deaths: 10

Structures destroyed: 10

Acres burned: 105,855

