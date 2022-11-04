Rev. Calvin Butts to be remembered, celebrated Friday during homegoing ceremony

A homegoing celebration for Rev. Calvin Butts will be held Friday.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- The life of beloved Harlem Reverend Dr. Calvin Butts will be celebrated Friday during a homegoing ceremony at Abyssinian Baptist Church.

Vice President Kamala Harris was among the hundreds of mourners who paid their respects to the New York City icon of Civil Rights and community advocacy during a viewing Thursday.

The church announced his death late last week.

Butts served as the senior pastor at Abyssinian Baptist Church for decades.

But his influence extended far beyond Harlem and included politics.

At the pulpit in Harlem, he passed along endless pearls of wisdom, which is the reason why the line wrapped around the corner on Thursday.

Mattie Smith came to the viewing and has been a member of the church for 38 years.

"We have to remember him as a beloved pastor, beloved husband, beloved father, a beloved -- that was one of his favorite words...beloved," Smith said.

In 1972, a then 22-year-old Butts joined the congregation as a youth minister. His passion for the ministry was evident.

Over the years, his reach was far. He was a civil rights leader and outspoken when it came to racism and police brutality.

He expected other leaders to show up and stand up for what was right.

In the same sanctuary where Rev. Butts comforted others during their darkest hours, on Sunday his chair sat empty, his bible placed just right, his robe beautifully draped.

In a poignant moment, a worshiper shared one of the pastor's final messages.

"Peace and love to my beloved family, thank you all for representing everything, and in all things, keep the faith," Butts' message said.

MORE NEWS: Behind-the-scenes look at NY hospital battling RSV surge

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.