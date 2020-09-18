2 gunmen open fire on home of officers in Camden; manhunt underway

CAMDEN, New Jersey -- A manhunt is underway for two suspects who shot up the home of two Camden County, New Jersey police officers earlier this week, authorities announced on Thursday.

The officers and their 10-day old infant were inside their home on the 2900 block of Clinton Street late Tuesday night when six rounds of bullets struck the house.

Some of the bullets penetrated the home, but luckily the family was on the second floor when the gunfire erupted and were not struck.

EMBED More News Videos

Chief Joseph Wysocki holds press conference on shooting incident involving home of two officers.



Police say on Thursday, officers located a Honda Odyssey, which they believe the shooters were driving when they unleashed a barrage of bullets onto the home. Police are pleading the public to come forward with any information about this vehicle.



"It's critical for us to speak to the owner, the occupants or friends of anybody that operates this vehicle," said Chief Joseph Wysocki.

There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the two suspects involved in the attack.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Camden County Police Department at (856) 757-7042 or the Citizen's Crime Commission at (215) 546-TIPS.

