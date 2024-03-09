Camden HS men's basketball team wins state title amid lingering controversial call

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Camden High School's men's varsity basketball team has reached the mountain top as controversy surrounds their championship.

Camden defeated Arts High School on Saturday to secure the state title just days after a bad call by the referees that took a buzzer beater away from Manasquan High School's victory over Camden.

"My kids put in work for it for a long time," said Camden HS basketball coach Mallik Wayns. "They deserve today."

The controversy, a last-second shot that would have secured the win for Manasquan. The refs later admitted they made the wrong call, but no hope for Manasquan after the New Jersey Department of Education ruled that under clear and explicit bylaws of the New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association it is not reviewable.

"At the end of the day fair is fair," said Camden High School alum Raheem Simmons. "If they say they won, we give them that respect. Our heart goes out to that team because they did good."

"I understand Manasquan's pain," added Wayns. "I have no control over that."

Some Manasquan students showed up at Rutgers for the game rallying around the girl's team competing for the state title but were still disappointed they weren't able to cheer on the boys team as well.

"It just stinks to see that call with all that effort into the season," said Manasquan High School student James Michko.

Some told Eyewitness News it's time to take a look at the bylaws. Assemblyman Sean Kean says is drawing up legislation to make sure this never happens again.

ALSO READ | Manasquan continuing fight over controversial buzzer-beater call in semi-final game with Camden

Lauren Glassberg has more on the story.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.