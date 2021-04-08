Family & Parenting

Eyewitness News reporter Candace McCowan announces she's pregnant!

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Candace McCowan expecting a baby!

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Some happy news Thursday morning from Eyewitness News reporter Candace McCowan. Candace and her husband, Halton, are expecting a baby!

"I couldn't be more happy for my sis!" said Eyewitness News anchor Shirleen Allicot as the morning team celebrated the news.

Joining the team live on the air, Candace revealed that she and Shirleen, who is expecting her third baby, have due dates one week apart!

Both are due in August.

Fellow morning team members Anchor Ken Rosato, Sam Champion and Heather O'Rourke shared their congratulations.

We all wish Candace and Halton the very best!

ALSO READ | Shaq pays off man's engagement ring debt

EMBED More News Videos

"He was a young kid, a hardworking guy." A Georgia man received quite the surprise while he was at a local jeweler working out a possible payment plan for an engagement ring, as none other than Shaq overheard the conversation.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingbabypregnancypregnant woman
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3-year-old boy dies in fall from 4th floor window in Harlem
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC | LIVE
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News