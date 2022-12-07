New Jersey zoo needs your help naming 2 new toco toucans

The newest additions to arrive at the Cape May County Zoo are in need of names!

NEW JERSEY -- The newest additions to arrive at the Cape May County Zoo are in need of names and the zoo is asking for your help.

"Normally to see a toco toucan, you'd have to take a big vacation in South America. To be able to see them here in Cape May County and to work with them is an amazing experience," said Dr. Alexander Ernst, Cape May County Zoo Veterinarian.

A new indoor/outdoor habitat was built for the two birds using funds donated by the public and with assistance from the Cape May County Zoological Society.

"It's all about awareness," Dr. Ernst said. "We want to raise awareness for toucans in the wild because it's a very fragile habitat they live in. The rainforests in South America are threatened."

These toucans are a breeding pair deliberately chosen to be a match. Cape May County Zoo officials hope to see success in breeding them so they can help contribute to the viability of toucans in the wild.

Fans can help name these two birds by voting on the Zoo website.

The leading contenders so far are Eva and Rafael, Coco and Java or Frida and Diego.

To vote for your favorite names, please visit: https://givebutter.com/nameourtoucans

ALSO READ | Thieves targeting holiday season visitors in Bryant Park in Midtown Manhattan

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube