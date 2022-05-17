Car crash in Paterson leaves 1 dead, 3 others injured

Authorities say two vehicles collided at Main Street and Market Street just after 3 p.m.
At least one person is dead, and three other people are in critical condition.
The injured were transported to St. Joseph's University Medical Center.
A person who fled the scene was captured by police.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
What is white replacement theory? Belief fueling racist attacks
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip