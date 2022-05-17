Car crash in Paterson leaves 1 dead, 3 others injured

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Several injuries and one fatality have been reported after a gruesome car crash in Paterson, New Jersey, Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say two vehicles collided at Main Street and Market Street just after 3 p.m.

At least one person is dead, and three other people are in critical condition.

The injured were transported to St. Joseph's University Medical Center.

A person who fled the scene was captured by police.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

What is white replacement theory? Belief fueling racist attacks
EMBED More News Videos

Ideas from "The Great Replacement Theory" filled a racist screed supposedly posted by Payton Gendron, the teen accused of killing 10 in Buffalo.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
patersonnew jerseycar accidentfatal crash
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NYC elevates to 'high' COVID alert level, indoor masking urged
NY man allegedly hit kitten with broomstick, threw it against wall
Longtime member of ABC family, former WABC GM, dies at 78
Girl fatally shot in stomach by gunman on scooter ID'd
Maloney vs. Nadler? NY redistricting maps shake up local races
President Biden meets with Buffalo shooting victims' families
Accused Buffalo gunman mentioned 3 NJ towns in 180-page document
Show More
Should NY's red flag law have stopped accused Buffalo shooter?
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny
Murphy, Baraka announce $100M Lionsgate studio coming to Newark
Gunmen wanted in string of armed robberies in Brooklyn
Congress dives into UFOs, but no signs of extraterrestrials
More TOP STORIES News