Car crash in Paterson leaves 1 dead, 3 others injured

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Several injuries and one fatality have been reported after a gruesome car crash in Paterson, New Jersey, Tuesday afternoon.Authorities say two vehicles collided at Main Street and Market Street just after 3 p.m.At least one person is dead, and three other people are in critical condition.The injured were transported to St. Joseph's University Medical Center.A person who fled the scene was captured by police.This is a developing story. Check back for more details.----------