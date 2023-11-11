Unmarked police vehicle involved in accident while chasing possible stolen vehicle: NYPD

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An unmarked NYPD vehicle was involved in an accident Friday night, police say.

The unmarked police vehicle was traveling southbound on Central Avenue in Brooklyn with its lights and siren activated following a possible stolen vehicle, police say.

According to police, the possible stolen vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed after it fled a car stop.

As the police vehicle crossed through the intersection at Putnam Avenue, it was struck by a Nissan traveling westbound at a high rate of speed, police say.

The officers and the three occupants of the Nissan, 18, 31 and 25, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to local hospitals.

It is unclear how many officers were inside of the police vehicle at the time of the crash.

Police say the vehicle they were attempting to stop fled the location and was not involved in the collision.

No arrests have been made.

ALSO READ | New York City, Tri-State animal shelters at capacity, emblematic of national crisis

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.