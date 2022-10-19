Car spins into oncoming Route 9 traffic causing fatal crash

A car crossed over the Route 9 median at around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday and spun into oncoming traffic, killing an individual and wounding another.

OLD BRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A serious crash in Old Bridge killed one individual and injured another on Wednesday morning.

At around 6:30 a.m., a car crossed over the median on Route 9 and spun into oncoming traffic.

Newscopter 7 hovered over the scene this morning as law enforcement completely shut down Route 9.

Investigators are working to piece together exactly what happened.

